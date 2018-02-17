Naperville man charged with identity theft, forgery

A Naperville man his facing felony charges after a months-long investigation into incidents of credit card fraud in the western suburb.

Brenton C. Thurman II, 27, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of identity theft and one count of possession of an altered credit card, according to Naperville police.

A search warrant executed on Wednesday at his home in the first block of Olesen Drive led to the charges, police said.

In addition to police in the western suburb, the U.S. Secret Service and the Lisle Police Department helped with the investigation.

Thurman was taken to the DuPage County Jail, police said.