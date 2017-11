Naperville man wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket

A Naperville man recently won $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Devery Carr bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1202 N. Eola Road in Aurora, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“When the clerk confirmed my ticket was a big winner, I thought he was kidding,” said Carr, who plans to use the windfall to pay off bills and take a vacation.

The 7-Eleven store received $2,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.