Naperville police investigating 2 armed robberies

Naperville police are investigating two armed robberies reported Monday in the western suburb.

At 9 p.m. officers responded to a person who had just used an ATM at the Chase Bank in the 1200 block of Hobson Road when someone armed with a handgun jumped in front of the vehicle, according to a statement from Naperville police.

After the victim stopped the vehicle, the robber got into the car, demanded money and then ran away, police said. No one was injured. The robber was described as a man wearing all dark clothing.

The second robbery occurred 10 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South Route 59, police said. Officers were informed a pizza delivery driver was approached by a man armed with a handgun, demanded money and then ran away to an unknown sedan. No one was injured.

The robber was described as a 6-foot tall white man with a thin build wearing all dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.