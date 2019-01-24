Naperville police officer shoots armed man outside strip mall: police

A man was in serious condition after being shot by a Naperville police officer who he pointed a gun at Wednesday night in the west suburb.

At 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at a strip mall in the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue after hearing a report about a “suspicious” person. They saw a 27-year-old man holding a firearm to his head in the parking lot.

Officers tried to talk him down, but he walked closer and pointed his gun directly at them, police said. One of the officers shot him.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Officers recovered the firearm he left at the scene.

No one else was injured during the shooting, police said.

The police shooting was under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, police said. No charges have been filed.