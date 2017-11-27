Naperville police searching for vandal who damaged golf course

Naperville police are searching for at least one vandal who caused major damage last week at a west suburban golf course.

Between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into the White Eagle Golf Course at 3400 Club Drive and damaged three large, plastic green covers on holes 5, 6 and 11, according to Naperville police.

The large covers had the middle sections torn out and the light bollards appeared to have been smashed, possibly with a baseball bat, police said.

The green covers are valued at $2,500 each, and and the bollards are valued at $1,200 each, according to police. The total damage is estimated to be $14,700.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Callers may remain anonymous.