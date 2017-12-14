Naperville store robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for a person who robbed a west suburban Naperville store at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the strip mall in the 1800 block of Wehrli Road, where the suspect had entered a store, displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. He then ran away heading east. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as 6-foot tall and wearing all black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.