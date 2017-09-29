National Coffee Day is Friday: Where to get a free cuppa java

Dunkin' Donuts is among chains offering free coffees Friday for National Coffee Day. | AP

Friday is National Coffee Day, and some national chains are offering free cups of coffee to attract customers. Among the deals:

• Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee, and you get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.

• Krispy Kreme: At participating locations, get one free hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Friday through Sunday.

• McDonald’s: There are coupons for a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the McDonald’s smartphone app.

• 7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.

Also, when you take a Lyft Friday in select cities, including Chicago, you get a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee during your ride. Other participating cities are Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas and Philadelphia.