5 things you didn’t know about National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June. | Getty

No matter what one’s preference is on the spelling, everyone’s favorite doughnut shop is most likely celebrating “National Doughnut Day” by giving away free doughnuts Friday.

What consumers may not know about is the origin of National Doughnut Day, which is observed on the first Friday in June.

• National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as fundraiser for The Salvation Army during the Great Depression.

• The roots of the holiday can be traced back to World War I, when the organization sent 250 volunteers to France to give out the dessert to soldiers. The soldiers nicknamed the volunteers, “Doughnuts Dallies.”

• National Doughnut Day is the same day as the birthday of the Marine Corps.

• Other holidays that pay homage to the popular snack include Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day on June 8; National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day on Sept. 14, National Boston Cream Pie Day on Oct. 23 and “Buy a Doughnut Day” on Oct. 30.

Businesses now use the day as a fundraiser to honor the women who served doughnuts to the soldiers.

