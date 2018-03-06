Get a free candy bar for National Oreo Day

Tuesday is National Oreo Day!

To celebrate America’s favorite cookie, Mondelez International Inc. is giving away 1 million free Oreo chocolate candy bars.

The candy bars are made with Milka brand chocolate and contain Oreo cookie pieces mixed with vanilla or mint cream.

To claim a treat, you’ll have to register online to get a free coupon in the mail. To register, click here.

Registration will be open between March 6 and March 12.

Wishing our fans a happy #NationalOreoCookieDay! Here are a few fun facts to help you celebrate! #PowerBrand pic.twitter.com/vlPrpC47zB — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) March 6, 2018

The Oreo cookie was introduced in 1912. Today, there are over 185 Oreo products available.

Mondelez International Inc. is based in north suburban Deerfield. The company is the world’s largest maker of chocolate, candy and cookies.