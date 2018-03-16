National Review endorses Ives in GOP primary over Rauner

The National Review has endorsed Rep. Jeanne Ives over incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner | File photos

A leading national conservative magazine has endorsed state Rep. Jeanne Ives for governor, calling the incumbent “thoroughly disappointing.”

In its online editorial, the National Review says Gov. Bruce Rauner has largely “failed to deliver on his promises even after [state] Republicans picked up enough seats in 2016 to sustain a veto.”

The magazine highlights what it calls Rauner’s “duplicity” on the issue of abortion. When he originally ran for office, Rauner claimed to have no social agenda, according to the magazine. But then last year, he signed House Bill 40, which expands insurance coverage for abortion.

“Pro-lifers who voted for Rauner put their trust in a man who is now forcing them to underwrite third-trimester abortions,” according to the magazine. “His record is not just dreadful, but features a glaring lie.”

Will Allison, a spokesman for Rauner’s campaign, said in a statement: “Governor Rauner is the only candidate who can defeat [Democratic gubernatorial candidate] JB Pritzker and [Illinois House Speaker] Mike Madigan in November and save Illinois.”

The editorial, which focuses mostly on Rauner’s perceiving failings, calls Ives a “superior candidate to the governor an a solid politician in her own right.”

The endorsement comes after the magazine called Rauner the worst Republican governor in the nation in a November issue.

The Illinois primary is Tuesday.