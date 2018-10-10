National Teachers Academy community goes to court to save their school

Elisabeth Greer relies on the affordable aftercare provided by the National Teachers Academy elementary school, where her third- and fifth-grade children are students.

Greer, who teaches at Harold Washington College, doesn’t have to worry about picking up her kids right after school. But that service could be lost if NTA is converted to a high school and its students are moved to South Loop Elementary School.

“If they take away my aftercare and I have to be there to pick up my children at 3:30, all of the goodwill that I have with my work will just evaporate,” Greer said.

NTA parents and Chicago United for Equity were in court at the Daley Center Wednesday, as attorneys argued for an injunction stop a Chicago Public Schools plan to convert NTA into a high school for communities near the South Loop. A judge took the matter under advisement, saying he would rule in December.

After years as a low-rated school, NTA achieved a 1+ rating last fall, according to the suit’s complaint. That’s the highest rating a school in Chicago can receive. Typically, school closures have been limited to poor-performing schools; the thought of their high-performing school being closed galvanized some NTA parents. This is the first proposed closing of a school rated 1+. That rating did not exist during the closing of a record 50 schools in 2013; however, no schools with the previous top rating, a 1, were closed then, either.

Attorney Ashley Fretthold argued in court that the decision to close NTA discriminated against its large number of low-income and African-American students.

Chicago Board of Education attorney Michael Warner argued that the change could benefit African-American students by integrating the schools.

He also said he believes the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over CPS actions.

The hearing, on both the injunction and a motion to dismiss filed by CPS, will be decided by Judge Franklin Valderrama by 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. The judge said ruling by then gives families time to consider his ruling when they choose schools for the next academic year. Applications for the 2019-2020 school year close on Dec. 14, according to the CPS website.

If he rules against both motions, the case will proceed through the courts, but CPS also can continue its plan in the meantime.

After the hearing, some parents said they were glad their case had been heard. Others added that they also felt hopeful, grateful — and “still angry.”