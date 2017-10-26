Natural gas leak closes North Avenue in Lincoln Park

A natural gas leak near the Home Depot store has shut down North Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The gas leak was detected on North between Sheffield and the Chicago River, according to a statement from Ald. Michele Smith’s office.

People’s Gas found the leak originated near North and Magnolia, according to the alderman.

The repair is expected to be complete within four hours, she said.

North Avenue remains closed in the affected areas, and residents are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.