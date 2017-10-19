Natural gas leak forces evacuation of Morton Grove special ed. school

A natural gas leak Thursday morning forced the evacuation of a special education school in the northern suburbs.

Staff from the Niles Township District for Special Education and Molloy School called authorities about 9 a.m., and the building at the corner of Dempster Street and Menard Avenue in Morton Grove was evacuated, according to Tom Friel, spokesman for the village of Morton Grove.

The decision to evacuate was made by Nicor crews, and the Morton Grove fire and police departments, Friel said.

A rupture in the utility line supplying natural gas to the building had already been found while students, faculty and staff were still in the building.

Everyone was relocated to the nearby Muslim Community Center, where arrangements were made for the early release of about 300 students, Friel said.

All students were released by 11 a.m., and the leak was controlled by 1 p.m., according to Friel.