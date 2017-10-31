Natural gas leak in parking lot at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie

Emergency crews are on the scene after a construction crew struck a natural gas line near a busy north suburban shopping mall.

The gas line was struck about noon on the southeast side of Westfiedd Old Orchard Mall, according to Skokie police.

The break occurred under the parking lot next to Nordstrom’s, according to witnesses.

Several areas of the parking lot have been closed, and some shoppers are not being allowed to return to their vehicles.

Stores remain open, the witness said.

Utility crews are on the scene and the Skokie Fire Department is on standby.

Drivers are urged to use caution or avoid the area, police said.