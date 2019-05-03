Navy Pier’s new rooftop lounge will be the biggest in the country

When Offshore opens this month, it will be the largest rooftop in the country. | Provided

Navy Pier’s new rooftop lounge will be the largest in the country when it opens sometime around Memorial Day.

Offshore, a 36,000-square-foot space at the east end of Festival Hall’s third floor, will feature sweeping skyline views, fire pits, a bar and kitchen, a gaming area, and multiple spots to gather and sit, all open year-round.

“Our views of Chicago and of the lake are just spectacular,” said Bob Amick of Concentrics Restaurant Group, one of the companies involved in the project.

Amick, who has helped develop many Chicago rooftop lounges, including the Wit, said Offshore’s size and location make it special.

“Iconic Navy Pier is the easiest address to be able to tell someone where you are,” he said.

Food will be served in small portions on shareable plates and the 60-stool bar will offer cocktails, wine and craft beer.

Offshore is open to guests 21 or older. Hours are: Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Fridays, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to midnight.

