Nazi Art Jones gets 25 percent of the vote in 19th Ward

Many on Wednesday were left wondering how self proclaimed Nazi Art Jones was able to collect more than 56,000 votes — including about a fifth of that total from Southwest Side precincts — in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Dem. Congressman Dan Lipinski.

Lipinski won in a landslide with 75 percent of the vote — or about 156,000 votes. But Jones, who ran as a Republican, managed to collect more than 56,000 votes. Most came from the southwest suburbs, but about 10,400 votes came from Chicago voters spread across 11 wards.

Jones performed best in the 19th Ward, where he collected 25 percent of the vote — or 3,789 votes. His strongest performance was in parts of Mount Greenwood — garnering nearly 40 percent of the vote in one precinct alone.

Nineteenth Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea could not believe that anyone in his community knowingly voted for a Nazi.

Instead what happened, he surmises, is that many conservative voters simply checked every Republican on the ballot, unwittingly voting for Jones.

“They go right through the ballot voting for every Republican, not doing their homework, not doing their research,” O’Shea said.

“As much as I’d like to think I have an electorate that’s engaged, I think there are some folks who strictly vote Republican, they don’t research candidates,” he said.

“There are not Nazi supporters in my community,” O’Shea said. “And if they did know, that’s despicable…Art Jones is a despicable person.”

A woman eating lunch at a Mount Greenwood diner Wednesday confirmed that she voted for Jones by accident after blindly casting an all-Republican ballot.

“If I’d known I would not have voted for him,” said the woman, 80, who didn’t want to share her name. “I regret it.”

At a Mexican restaurant across the street, a 24-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood said: “That’s just how it is over here, everyone is Republican. It was an accident. I’m sure of it. It’s all city workers and cops and firefighters in this neighborhood. There are no Nazi lovers here that I know of.”

A 28-year-old woman whose lived in the area for several years paused while walking her dog to chat about the issue. She hoped the Jones votes were cast by accident. But the fact that one of her former neighbor had confederate flag stickers on his car cast a shade of doubt.

A couple 20 something women at a nearby coffee shop conceded there is a degree of xenophobia in the neighborhood that might have contributed to the vote tally, but mostly, they believe, it was ignorance.

Beverly resident Daniel Rother spoke bluntly.

“I don’t think it was an accident. Art Jones was in the news a lot because he was a Nazi,” Rother, 65, said while heading into a Mount Greenwood restaurant.

“These people around here, a lot of their jobs are connected to politics. They’re savvy,” said Rother, a retired city worker came to know many residents of Mount Greenwood during his decades on the job.

“There’s lots of prejudice in Mount Greenwood,” he said. “They probably don’t support that Jones is a Nazi, but they support that he’d keep the neighborhood white. That’s just the mindset.”