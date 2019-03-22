NB Dan Ryan closed near 79th after shooting: police

Illinois State Police walk in formation, Friday morning, on the inbound I-94 Expressway near 79th Street, looking for evidence of the shooting that left one woman wounded. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Portions of the Dan Ryan expressway are shut down to allow for an investigation after a shooting early Friday morning.

At about 2 a.m., a man and woman were driving northbound on the Dan Ryan expressway near 79th Street when someone from another vehicle fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The vehicle with the 32-year-old man and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, drove off the expressway and came to a stop in the 100 block of West 59th Street.

The woman was hit multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department said. Her condition is unknown. The driver was not injured.

Illinois State Police shut down the Dan Ryan between 75th and 79th street to conduct their investigation, police said.

Drivers should get off at 79th street and reenter the expressway at 75th street, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.