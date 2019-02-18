Near North Side man charged with using stolen credit cards

A man is facing felony identity theft charges for allegedly using multiple credit cards that were stolen in burglaries last year.

Kevin Purdis, 25, is charged with four felony counts of identity theft, three felony counts of aggravated identity theft and a misdemeanor count of theft of lost or mislaid property, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Purdis, who lives on the Near North Side, was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street after authorities identified him as “the individual who fraudulently used multiple victims’ credit cards and personal information to make unlawful purchases,” police said. The cards had been stolen in multiple burglaries reported in late 2018.

Purdis is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday, according to police.