Man, 68, missing from Near North Side

A 68-year-old man has been reported missing from the Near North Side.

Jerry Moon was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Orleans Street, according to Chicago police.

This is the first time Moon has been reported missing, police said. He has no known medical conditions.

Moon was described as 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.