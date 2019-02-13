Vehicles left running on Near N. Side reported stolen: police

Police are warning residents of vehicles reported stolen after they were left running in the Streeterville and River North neighborhoods.

In each of the three thefts, the victim’s left their vehicles parked with the keys in the ignition, Chicago police said in a community alert. A dark-colored Lexus or SUV drove up, someone exited and drove off in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The thefts happened in the evening hours of:

Saturday in the first block of West Oak Street;

Friday in the 300 block of East Ohio Street; and

Jan. 30 in the 100 block of West Erie Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.