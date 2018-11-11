Near West Side brawl results in one man, 28, shot in leg

A man was wounded by an unknown shooter who fired into a crowd of people fighting early Sunday in the the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 12:30 a.m., the 28-year-old was shot after a brawl broke out in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

Someone fired a shot nearby and struck the 28-year-old in the leg, police said. Witnesses have not been able to describe the shooter or which direction the bullet came from.

The 28-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating. It is possible the 28-year-old was not the intended target, according to a CPD source.