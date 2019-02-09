Police: carjackings reported on Near West Side

Police are warning residents of recent carjackings on the Near West Side.

In the two carjackings, the victims were outside near their vehicles when they were approached by one or more people, Chicago police said.

About 9 p.m. Jan. 29, three males exited a black Volkswagen in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard and displayed a handgun, police said. They demanded the victim’s property, and one of them took the victim’s car keys and stole their car.

In the second carjacking, a male took the victim’s keys and fled in their vehicle, police said. That incident happened 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.