Near West Side hit by string of robberies

Police are warning Near West Side residents about a string of armed robberies that have occurred in the area over the month of March.

In each incident, one to three men walk up to the victim, threaten them with a handgun and take their property before escaping on foot, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

at 10 p.m. March 21 in the 800 block of South Leavitt Street;

at 7:39 p.m. March 8 in the 600 block of South Hoyne Avenue; and

at 1:35 p.m. March 1 in the 200 block of South Bell Avenue.

The suspects were described as between 18 and 29 years old. One was described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and a light complexion. The second as 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds with a medium complexion. The third was said to be wearing a black ski mask and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.