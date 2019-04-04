Thieves target parked cars on Near West Side
Police are warning residents after multiple parked cars were stolen last month on the Near West Side.
In each case, someone took a vehicle after the owner parked it on a public street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts have occurred:
- Between 6 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. March 15 in the 100 block of North Wood Street;
- About 2 p.m. March 26 in the 1600 block of West Ogden Avenue; and
- About 2 a.m. March 31 in the first block of North Paulina Street.
No suspect descriptions were reported, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.