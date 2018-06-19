Nearly 300 flights canceled at O’Hare as East Coast storms cause flight delays

Severe weather on the East Coast Tuesday has caused delays or cancellations for hundreds of flights bound for O’Hare International Airport.

Thunderstorms on the East Coast are causing departure delays averaging about four hours for flights to O’Hare from New York, New Jersey and Washington, according to the FAA.

As of 3 p.m., 289 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Arrival delay times were averaging 64 minutes, while departures were delayed by an average of 18 minutes.

There were also 29 flights canceled at Midway International Airport, where delays in both directions were averaging less than 15 minutes.

Chicago could see some thunderstorms throughout the afternoon or overnight, with a slight chance of thunderstorms continuing though Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook was in effect for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana through Tuesday night, warning of elevated risks for thunderstorms and high winds.