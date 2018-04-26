Neighbors fret over McKinley Park asphalt plant whose owner donated to alderman

This asphalt plant at 4010 S. Damen Ave. will be operational in about a month, but McKinley Park neighbors are angry about being left in the dark on the project. | Joe Ward/For the Sun-Times

On a nice day, McKinley Park can be filled with families cooking out, teens playing basketball and couples walking dogs. But neighbors worry their quality of life — and the quality of their park — is at risk from an asphalt plant opening soon across the street.

Neighbors also asked about political donations by MAT Leasing Inc., the company that owns it. Campaign finance records show MAT Leasing has given to City Council members, including Ald. George Cardenas (12th), whose ward includes McKinley Park.

The plant at 4010 S. Damen Ave. will be operational in about a month, but some residents at a neighborhood meeting Wednesday say they learned of it only in March. Neighbors are angry not only about the potential environmental hazards, but also at being left in the dark.

“It was sprung on us kind of without any notice,” Billy Drew, president of the McKinley Park Progressive Alliance, said at the meeting, which drew about 150 people to the McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St. “It was built seemingly overnight.”

In 2015, MAT Leasing gave Cardenas’ campaign committee $10,800, but the re-election committee reimbursed the company $10,050 in July 17, 2017 because companies that do business with the city cannot give more than $1,500 to aldermanic campaigns, Cardenas said Wednesday.

Twelve days after it received its money back from Cardenas’ campaign, MAT Leasing wrote a $10,500 check to Twelve PAC, a politician action committee chaired by Cardenas, campaign finance records show.

Drew, who organized the Wednesday neighborhood meeting and works for Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), said the contributions amounted to “pay-to-play politics.”

“It’s upsetting to me,” he said. “The company shouldn’t be giving money like that and the alderman shouldn’t be taking that.”

Cardenas denied the charge and said such political donations are routine, and don’t have nefarious intent.

“The money goes back into the community,” Cardenas told neighbors, urging the crowd to avoid “impugning the integrity of the business owners.”

Cardenas said his office must balance environmental concerns with job creation and he would improve community input on future projects.

Joe Haughey, a partner in the asphalt business, told the Sun-Times he did not know about the cap on political donations but could not speak for his partners, Tony Sanchez and Michael Tadin Jr.

Haughey also said the asphalt plant’s emissions will be similar to that of a bakery.

“We are not new to your community,” Haughey said, noting he has a construction business at 1950 W. 43rd St. “This project is only going to expand our business. The results are beautiful streets.”

Haughey said MAT wants to bid on street repaving projects but needs an asphalt plant to do so.

The plant will be the fourth hot asphalt-producing facility in the city, and the increased competition will drive down the costs of such projects to taxpayers, Haughey said.

If the company does lands a repaving contract, it will hire about six new workers per job — at union wages, Haughey said.

The plant itself is automated, requiring just three employees.

Amber Cicotte, an environmental scientist who lives in McKinley Park, said other asphalt plants have built buffers to obscure unsightly views; that wasn’t done here, she said.

“I like supporting good jobs and manufacturing. … Those factories have to be put somewhere,” she said, but “it’s unfair this has been marred by not engaging the community in a positive way.”