Former Lithuanian judge facing extradition gets US appeals court hearing

Neringa Venckiene, an ex-Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian, is seeking political asylum in the United States. | Photo courtesy Juozas Valiušaitis via AP

A federal appeals court in Chicago has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case of a former Lithuanian judge and lawmaker fighting extradition back to her homeland.

The 7th U.S. Court of Appeals posted a notice Monday saying attorneys for Neringa Venckiene and for the government will argue their positions before a three-judge panel on Nov. 27.

The 47-year-old faces charges that include reporting a false crime linked to her claims a ring of influential pedophiles exists in Lithuania. She denies the charges and says she could be killed by those she’s angered with her accusations if sent to Lithuania.

The State Department approved her extradition in April. Federal authorities could try to extradite her before a decision but have signaled they won’t until the appellate court’s ruling.