Several people arrested in connection to fatal Aurora shooting: police

Several people have been arrested after a car chase and fatal shooting Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

A 27-year-old man was standing outside a home about 1 a.m. in the first block of South West Street when he was shot multiple times, Aurora police said in a statement.

Witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, police said.

The man, Nestor R. Herrera, of Aurora, was taken to a hospital but died during surgery, police said.

About an hour after the shooting, officers tried to pull over a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses, but the driver sped off, police said.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed at Route 34 and Hill Avenue, police said. Several people were arrested in connection to the chase and the homicide.

Additional details were not released.

