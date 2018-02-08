Man sues over wrongful 1994 murder conviction, says beaten into confessing

A man recently exonerated after spending nearly half his life in prison for the 1994 rape and murder of a woman on the eve of her 20th birthday has filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit against the city and several police detectives.

Nevest Coleman, now 48, was a 25-year-old Comiskey Park groundskeeper before his arrest in connection with the April 1994 death of Antwinica Bridgeman. His lawsuit alleges police coerced him into confessing, punching him in the face and calling him a “lying-assed n—–.”

Coleman and Darryl Fulton were sentenced to life in prison, but a fresh round of DNA testing last spring showed semen stains on Bridgeman’s clothing matched a serial rapist.

The new evidence, gathered from beneath Bridgeman’s fingernails as well as stains on her underwear and sweater, had not been tested when the men were on trial in the mid-1990s. Recent test results ruled out Fulton, Coleman and a third man who was detained by police but never charged.

A law enforcement database turned up a match with a man who had been convicted of three other rapes, court records allege.

Cook County Judge Dennis Porter vacated their convictions, and prosecutors dropped the charges against them late last year.

Contributing: Andy Grimm