New athletic expansion in Englewood includes eight-lane track, turf field

A new state-of-the-art, all-weather, eight-lane track and athletic turf field were announced Saturday for Ogden Park, located at 6500 S. Racine Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. | Chicago Park District

A new athletic development — complete with an all-weather, eight-lane track and athletic turf field — was announced Saturday for Ogden Park in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

City and park district officials are touting the new expansion of athletic and recreation opportunities as “state-of-the art,” and also as the 36th field constructed under Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s “Building on Burnham” plan.

The eight-lane track and field at the park, which is located at 6500 S. Racine Ave., will feature sports lighting to extend visibility and play time for football, soccer and track, officials said.

“This track and field will add to the opportunities our Englewood residents have to lead healthy, active lives and,” Emanuel said in a statement. “Together with Ald. David Moore (17th), we are proud to bring a state-of-the-art facility to the community for our athletes to stay engaged and on track to succeed.”

Ogden Park was originally designed by architect Daniel Burnham and currently offers after-school programs for kids, Junior Bears football, dance, boxing, wrestling and track and field.

“We are beyond excited to bring this state-of-the-art facility to Englewood,” Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly said. “This project is just one example of the incredible investments we’re making in our parks but more importantly in the lives of our children and young people.”

Moore added the investment in the athletic field will increase participation with youth in the community and the Annual Englewood 5K Walk and Run.