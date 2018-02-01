New leads sought in disappearance of woman, nephew from Gary

Investigators are hoping to bring new attention to the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman and her 2-year-old nephew more than two years after they went missing from their home in northwest Indiana.

Diamond Bynum and her nephew, King Walker, were last seen July 25, 2015 at their home near Fifth Avenue and Matthews Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.

Since they were reported missing, more than a dozen searches for them have been conducted across Gary, Indiana State Police said.

On Thursday, state police released an age-progressed photo of King Walker, who would now be 4 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 843-5678; state police Detectives Chris Campione or Mike Bailey at (219) 696-6242; or local authorities.