New R. Kelly sex tape shows assault of underage girl, attorney claims

R. Kelly, shown in 2015 (left) and in 2003 after his arrest. He was acquitted of sex abuse charges in 2008. | File photos

A sex tape showing R&B star R. Kelly allegedly assaulting an underage girl has been turned over to law enforcement in Cook County, an attorney investigating the matter said Thursday.

Los Angeles-based attorney Michael Avenatti issued a statement Thursday saying that his firm was retained last April by several people who alleged they were sexually assaulted by Kelly. The 10-month investigation, Avenatti said, “has now resulted in the discovery of significant new evidence conclusively establishing Mr. Kelly’s illegal sexual assault of young girls.”

“Further, the time frame of sexual assaults depicted in the video is within the Illinois statute of limitations,” he added.

Avenatti says his firm found a previously unknown, 45-minute video that clearly shows Kelly “engaging in multiple sexual assaults of a girl underage.” The tape, witnesses and other information were turned over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state’s attorney’s office would not immediately comment Thursday.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client.

“As we have said before, #RKelly, since being wrongly accused years ago, has always followed the law,” Greenberg tweeted.

He couldn’t be reached for comment, but he previously told the Sun-Times: “Mr. Kelly did not sexually abuse anybody, at any time.”

The tape’s existence was first reported in the New Yorker in a story by former Sun-Times reporter Jim DeRogatis, who first broke the news of Kelly’s alleged sexual impropriety in 2000. Kelly was acquitted of charges in 2008 over another sex tape that officials claimed showed him engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

Citing an anonymous senior law enforcement official, the New Yorker reports that legal action against Kelly could be forthcoming. Chicago police could not confirm that Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, CNN reported Thursday that the news organization had viewed the newly discovered tape. According to CNN, the tape features two scenes in which a naked man, “who appears to be R. Kelly,” can be seen performing sex acts with a girl who refers to the man as “daddy” several times.

On six occasions, CNN reported, the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old. At one point, the man in the video asks her to urinate. After she does, the man urinates on her.

Last month, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea for accusers to come forward so that her office could investigate. Foxx said she was “sickened” by the accounts described in “Surviving R. Kelly,” a documentary that aired on Lifetime, but said she has not — and cannot — open a criminal probe in the absence of cooperating witnesses.

After Foxx’s plea, at least two women contacted the state’s attorney’s office with new allegations, although one later told the Sun-Times she was not going to pursue a case at that time.

Even decades-old allegations could be trouble for Kelly. State lawmakers in 2017 eliminated the statute of limitations for prosecutors to charge sex crimes against children, in the wake of revelations of abuse of students by former U.S. Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert that dated back to the 1970s.

The law got rid of the 20-year window to file charges in child sex cases for all cases from 1997 forward, meaning that even illicit sexual encounters that took place months before the videotaped sex acts that led to his 2008 trial on child pornography could still be grounds for prosecution. At trial, witnesses testified that Kelly was in a sexual relationship with the then 15-year-old girl in the video as early as 1998.