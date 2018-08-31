New renderings for Union Station office tower acquired

Click. Click. Snap. Snap.

It was time to head back to the drawing board.

Sneed has obtained exclusive renderings of Union Station’s newly revamped office tower and plaza that is slated to create thousands of jobs on the Near West Side.

And the new Union Station revamp is right up Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s alley.

OPINION

• Translation: Howls from people across the city unhappy with plans to construct a massive glass tower on top of Union Station — including Emanuel — led to an abrupt change of plans, which was reported Thursday in Crain’s Chicago Business, which stated the revised proposal would not include a residential component, but would include 400 hotel rooms.

Word is hizzoner worked quietly behind the scenes with Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Riverside Investment & Development to preserve Union Station and build a new office tower and plaza across the street from the historic train station.

Sneed has also learned an anchor tenant has been already lined up for the building, which will bring several thousand jobs to the city, according to mayoral spokesman Adam Collins.

The new rendering plans will debut at a public community meeting soon before heading to the City Council for approval.

Sneedlings . . .

Saturday’s birthdays: Zendaya, 22; Gloria Estefan, 61; and Dr. Phil McGraw, 68. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Keanu Reeves, 54; Salma Hayek, 52; and Mark Harmon, 67.