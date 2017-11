New section of Route 390 opens, is called ‘just the beginning’

More than 190,000 cubic yards of concrete and 263,000 tons of asphalt were used to construct a new stretch of Route 390 between I-290 and Route 83. | Daniel White | Daily Herald staff photographer

A new segment of Route 390 opened Wednesday, bringing better transportation connections, higher tolls and questions about what happens when the road eventually breaks into O’Hare International Airport, the Daily Herald reports.

The latest section of Route 390 stretches from I-290 in Itasca to Route 83 and should ease travel times for suburbanites by 25 percent, officials estimate.