New traffic patterns to begin Thursday on I-290 in Addison

New lane configurations will be put in place starting Thursday on I-290 over Salt Creek in west suburban Addison.

The new traffic patterns will accommodate the removal of old bridges and construction of new bridges over Salt Creek, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Changes to eastbound lanes will begin Thursday while changes to westbound lanes will start on the first day of the new year, IDOT said.

Lanes and shoulders in the work zone will be narrowed during the bridge replacement project, IDOT said.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time.

The project is expected to be completed by October, IDOT said.