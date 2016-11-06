New traffic signals on Farnsworth Avenue Bridge begin Monday

Traffic shifts and new traffic signals on the Farnsworth Avenue Bridge over the Reagan Memorial Tollway in Aurora will take place to accommodate winter travel as construction projects continue this season.

On Friday, northbound traffic on the Farnsworth Bridge bang using two lanes on a newly built northbound side of the bridge, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.

On Monday, new traffic signals will be activated on Farnsworth Avenue at the interchange in order to direct traffic through a new ramp configuration for drivers entering to westbound I-88 and leaving eastbound I-88, said the Illinois Tollway.

After the traffic signals are activated, detours will be removed for the permanently closed ramps connecting northbound Farnsworth Avenue to westbound I-88 and the eastbound I-88 to northbound Farnsworth Avenue, according to Illinois Tollway.

The Farnsworth Avenue Bridge will remain closed to pedestrians, the Illinois Tollway said.

Construction on the Farnsworth Avenue Interchange Project is ongoing and expected to be complete in 2017, according to the Illinois Tollway.