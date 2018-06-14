Alleged Burge victim convicted in cops’ murders gets new trial

Jackie Wilson, earlier this year, listens to a taped deposition of Jon Burge, a former Chicago Police detective and commander. Wilson is seeking a new trial after being found guilty of killing Chicago Police Officers William P. Fahey and Richard J. O'Brien. | Pool photo by Zbigniew Bzdak for the Chicago Tribune

A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered a new trial for Jackie Wilson, ruling that the confession he made in the murder of two police officers nearly 40 years ago was the result of torture by the underlings of disgraced former Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

The ruling opens yet another chapter in the decades-long Burge saga that began with allegations of abuse by Wilson and his brother, Andrew, at the hands of Area 2 detectives during the 1982 investigation of the murders of CPD officers William Fahey and Richard O’Brien.

Reading from a 119-page opinion — a task that took four hours — Judge William Hooks recited evidence from hearings that have spanned months, consistently finding Wilson’s claims of torture plausible and that a pattern of abuse surrounded Burge’s men and the manhunt for Fahey and O’Brien’s killers.

Claims to the contrary, Hooks said, were less convincing. Burge and other detectives accused of meting out the abuse, as well as a prosecutor who took Wilson’s statement, all refused to answer questions under oath.

Riffing on the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts he has seen in his courtroom during the hearings, Hooks said that evidence showed that Wilson –– whether he is guilty or not –– had his rights violated.

“All rights matter. The rights of the good, and the bad and the ugly, all count. Who is good, who is bad and who is ugly is not the job of this court,” Hooks said.

Wilson’s case is likely far from over. Even without a confession to use as evidence, Special Prosecutor Michael O’Rourke has said he would take Wilson to trial again, which would make it the third time Wilson has stood trial in the case.

Andrew Wilson died in prison in 2007, having been tried and convicted twice — the second guilty verdict coming even after his confession was tossed out.

The Wilsons’ case was the first to document allegations of torture by Burge’s detectives at Area 2 that would lead to Burge’s firing, and in ensuing decades, the payouts of more than $100 million to defendants who claimed they were victims, the creation of a state commission on torture and a landmark legal settlement between the city and victims that required Chicago Public Schools to teach a history of the scandal.

Burge was convicted of perjury in 2010 for denying the abuse, and served 4 ½ years in prison.

Earlier this year, Jackie Wilson had tearfully testified that the was threatened and beaten by police during his trip to Area 2, and the abuse grew worse once he was hauled into an interrogation room. There, he said, detectives struck with a phone book, kicked him in the groin, electrocuted him with an electrical device and forced a gun into his mouth.

The claims matched those of his brother. Jackie Wilson’s attorneys brought forth a “mountain of evidence” in the form mostly of similar stories of abuse from other suspects who passed through Area 2 in the days after the Fahey and O’Brien killings.

Burge appeared in court only on video, fielding questions during a 2016 deposition by Wilson’s longtime attorney, G. Flint Taylor.

When questioned about the Wilsons or other accusations of abuse, a smoldering Burge asserted his Fifth Amendment rights, and occasionally offered a general statement of contempt for Taylor.

Hooks’ ruling comes after the state Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission granted a review of Wilson’s torture claims, which had been discounted by other judges at Wilson’s first and second trials.

Conspicuously absent from Thursday’s hearing was the massive contingent of police officers who had overflowed the courtroom gallery for the first hearing on Wilson’s bid to have his confession tossed.

Fahey and O’Brien’s relatives lined a front row, seemingly unsurprised as Hooks’ read from his opinion.