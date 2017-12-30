4 wounded in New Year’s weekend shootings across Chicago

Four people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since the start of the New Year’s holiday weekend Friday evening.

The most recent shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 43-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson when a man in his 20s approached with a handgun and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police. After stealing the victim’s personal items, the suspect shot him in the left leg and ran away. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 20-year-old man was shot about a 30 minutes earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was arguing with someone in the 5700 block of West Washington when the other person took out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in the left knee, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At 10:10 p.m. Friday, a woman was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. She was driving a car north in the 1000 block of North Campbell when someone fired shots from a gray SUV, striking her in the arm, police said. The woman took herself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A man shot a 57-year-old woman in the face and then turned the gun on himself inside a home in the 12500 block of South Emerald, police said. The woman was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Last year, six people were killed and 49 others were wounded in Chicago over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Follow city gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.