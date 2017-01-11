Papa John’s blames NFL protests for sales hit

Papa John’s says the NFL national anthem protests have hurt pizza sales, leading the company to lower its sales outlook for the year.

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter blamed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for not ending the player protests of police brutality against people of color.

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction,” Schnatter, the pizza chain’s chairman and CEO, said on a conference call Wednesday. “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

“Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership,” Schnatter said according to a Bloomberg report.

Papa John’s, the NFL pizza sponsor since 2010, on Tuesday trimmed its 2017 sales outlook for North America to an increase of 1.5 percent from between 2 percent and 4 percent.

The Take a Knee protests, started by Colin Kaepernick, have spurred calls for boycotts of the NFL. President Donald Trump has said the protests are disrespectful to the United States.