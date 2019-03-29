Woman wanted for kidnapping toddler in West Town

Chicago police are asking the community for help locating a woman suspected of kidnapping a boy in West Town.

3-year-old Ashby Moore was last seen at 6:48 a.m. Thursday with his babysitter Nicole Carver, 36, in the 900 block of West Washington, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Carver may be driving a 2015 Chevy Sonic with Illinois License Plate AZ9784, and likes to visit Roger’s Park, Austin and Lawndale, police said. She is a 5-foot-9 white woman that weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes, and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings with white gym shoes and a black down jacket, police said. She has a tattoo of a dagger on the right side of her face.

Moore is a 3-foot-1 black boy and weighs 40 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing white gym shoes, black sweatpants with green stripes, a grey t-shirt with a tiger on the front, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket with green stripes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.