Work shuts down Lake Shore Drive exit ramp at night in Streeterville

The exit ramp to Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville has begun nightly closings for the next week as crews demolish an unused pier.

The northbound ramp at Illinois Street is closed weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Nov. 17, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The easternmost lane of northbound Lake Shore Drive will also be closed between the Chicago River and Illinois Street through Jan. 1. Crews will be installing a temporary concrete barrier wall.