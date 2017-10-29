Nightly lane closures will start next week on the Edens Spur Tollway near west suburban Downers Grove.
As crews work on pavement repairs and maintenance on I-94, will shut down the lanes between the Edens Expressway and Pfingsten Road every night for about three weeks, according to Illinois Tollway officials.
The closures will start at 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and at 8 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.
On Fridays, closures will start at 10 p.m. and reopen at 9 a.m., Tollway officials said. Lanes will close again on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and open at 10 a.m. on Sundays. There will be no work on Sunday nights.
The work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion program to repair roadways in Illinois.