Nightly lanes closures scheduled on Edens Spur through November

Nightly lane closures will start next week on the Edens Spur Tollway near west suburban Downers Grove.

As crews work on pavement repairs and maintenance on I-94, will shut down the lanes between the Edens Expressway and Pfingsten Road every night for about three weeks, according to Illinois Tollway officials.

The closures will start at 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and at 8 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.

On Fridays, closures will start at 10 p.m. and reopen at 9 a.m., Tollway officials said. Lanes will close again on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and open at 10 a.m. on Sundays. There will be no work on Sunday nights.

The work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion program to repair roadways in Illinois.