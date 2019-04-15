Police seek missing infant who may be with his birth mother

Police are looking for a 4-month-old boy who has been missing, possibly with his birth mother, for more than a month.

Nihmar Smith was last seen on Feb. 28 and is the subject of a child protection warrant that was issued March 1, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is missing from Austin on the West Side.

Investigators think he may be with his mother, 38-year-old Crystal Smith, who does not have custody of him, police said.

Nihmar is described as a 17-inch black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, weighing about 11 or 12 pounds, police said. Crystal Smith is described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 woman between 135 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately provide further details about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.