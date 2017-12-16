Shots fired near Niles North high school after basketball game

Authorities are investigating after gunshots were fired near Niles North High School after a basketball game Friday night in north suburban Skokie.

Fans leaving Niles North at 10:04 p.m. after a basketball game against Evanston Township High School ran back to the school to tell officers that they’d heard gunshots in the 9700 block of LeClaire Avenue, according to a statement from Skokie police. Niles North is located less than a block away at 9800 Lawler Ave.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups were seen walking toward LeClaire from the southwest corner of the school grounds, police said. The groups “congregated near the intersection of Payne [Street] and LeClaire” and scattered after the shots were fired. Some of them may have left in a vehicle.

Officers found shell casings in a driveway on LeClaire, as well as property damage “resulting from bullet impact” on a nearby tree and the south wall of the Niles North school building, police said. No suspects or gunshot victims were located.

“Niles Township High School District #219 officials are working with the Skokie Police Department to coordinate information and review safety procedures at school events,” police said in a statement. “No suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (847) 982-5900.