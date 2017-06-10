Niles woman killed when Metra train strikes car on NW Side identified

A woman was killed when a Metra train struck a vehicle on the Northwest Side on Wednesday afternoon. | NVP video

A woman killed when her car was struck by a train on Metra’s Union Pacific-Northwest lines Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a 25-year-old north suburban resident.

UP-NW train 650, scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Station at 4:59 p.m., struck the vehicle about 4:50 p.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to Metra.

The driver, Sana F. Khan of Niles, was killed at the scene, according to Fire Media Affairs. No one else was in the car, and no one on the train was injured.

An autopsy showed Khan died of multiple injuries from the crash, and ruled her death an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene until about 6:15 p.m. responding to the crash, which caused extensive delays on the UP-Northwest and North lines throughout the evening rush.

Metra police are investigating.