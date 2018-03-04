NIU instructor, 2 sons died in apparent murder-suicide: coroner

Authorities in northern Illinois say a college professor and his two sons are those who died in an apparent murder-suicide this weekend.

The Winnebago County coroner says 58-year-old Peter S. Ruckman died of gunshot wounds along with 12-year-old John Ruckman and 14-year-old Christopher Ruckman.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday morning to the home near Rockford after Ruckman’s ex-wife reported she wasn’t able to contact him. They found the two boys shot in separate bedrooms, while the man was in a third bedroom

The Rockford Register Star reports Ruckman was a long-time political science professor at Rock Valley College and an instructor at Northern Illinois University. The boys were both students at Rockford Christian schools.