Trump taps NIU law prof, Wheaton and Northwestern grad to be ambassador-at-large

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Northern Illinois University Law Professor Morse Tan for a State Department post, ambassador at large for global criminal justice.

The State Department office for global criminal justice deals with “issues related to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.”

Tan, whose fields include international law and human rights, received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Wheaton College in 1997 and 1998 and his law degree from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2001. He speaks Korean and Spanish.

The White House said in a release that Tan “completed the emerging leader program of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and was selected as Korean-American of the Year by the Korean-American Society of Chicago.”