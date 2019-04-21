No bail for felon charged with attacking cops at Far South Side police station

Bail was denied Sunday for a felon who allegedly punched a pair of Chicago Police officers at the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Henry Nesbit, 27, of Morgan Park, was charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with the attack, according to Cook County prosecutors and Chicago police.

Judge David R. Navarro ordered Nesbit held without bail during his initial court hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nesbit showed up at the 22nd District as his girlfriend was filing a domestic violence report against him, police and prosecutors said. She alleged that Nesbit had struck her in the cheek, causing her bruising and swelling.

When officers tried to put Nesbit’s arms behind his back to take him into custody, he refused and punched one of the cops in the right eye, sending him flying across the room, prosectors said.

Prosecutors said Nesbit then turned to another officer and shoved him with both hands. When the officer fell to the floor, Nesbit jumped on top of him and punched him in the head multiple times, prosecutors said.

The first officer who was attacked suffered pain and swelling above his ear, but he wasn’t taken to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities. The other officer suffered a black eye and was rushed to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was treated and released.

After Nesbit was restrained and taken into custody, he was charged with aggravated battery as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, prosecutors said.

Nesbit, an admitted member of the Latin Counts street gang, has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for three felonies and five misdemeanors, authorities said. Most recently, he was convicted in 2014 of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and sentenced to four years in state prison, according to prosecutors and court records.

When Judge Navarro denied Nesbit bail, he noted his criminal background and the location of the alleged attack against the officers.

“I do not believe there’s any conditions of bond that can reasonably ensure your appearance or the safety of the community,” Navarro said.

Nesbit remains held at the Cook County Jail awaiting his next court date Friday.