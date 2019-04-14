No bail for felon who slashed man after breaking into home, claiming to be a cop

Bail was denied Sunday for a felon who allegedly slashed a man with a boxcutter after he and another person posed as police officers while forcing their way into his Goose Island home and stealing his property.

Christopher Jackson, 48, of Lincoln Park, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, residential burglary and false impersonation of a peace officer, according to Chicago police.

About 2:20 a.m. Friday, the 43-year-old victim was sleeping in his home in the 800 block of West Evergreen when Jackson and his male accomplice “broke down the door” and claimed they were cops looking for marijuana, according to police and Cook County prosecutors.

The resident allowed the pair to search his room but quickly noticed they were acting strangely, prosecutors said. As they rifled through his belongings, the man saw Jackson and his accomplice pocket a gold chain, his cellphone and some loose change.

When the man questioned why police officers would be taking his personal property, Jackson and the other male ran from the home, prosecutors said. As the victim gave chase, the men hopped on their bicycles and began riding away.

The man eventually caught up to Jackson when he tumbled off his bike, according to prosecutors. At that point, Jackson cut the man multiple times with a boxcutter and then bit him.

Prosecutors said the incident was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Following the attack, the victim was able to hold Jackson until officers showed up and arrested him, prosecutors said. The boxcutter was recovered at the scene. Jones alleged accomplice was still at large, prosecutors said.

The victim was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions, police records show. He has since been released.

During Jackson’s bail hearing, prosecutors laid out his criminal history — which includes four felony convictions and a misdemeanor conviction. At one point, Judge David R. Navarro admonished Jackson for speaking while the state’s attorney’s office presented their evidence.

“Let the lawyer make the arguments because all this moving back and forth and telling me, ‘that’s a lie,’ that isn’t helping you. And, in fact, it’s hurting you,” Navarro said.

Navarro then referenced Jackson’s criminal background and the violent circumstances of the attack when he ordered him held at the Cook County Jail.

His next court date was set for Friday.