No bail for man accused of strangling girlfriend at Lawndale apartment

A man accused of strangling his girlfriend a week ago at their Southwest Side apartment was denied bail Thursday.

Eddy Redmond, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his live-in girlfriend, 26-year-old Danisha Thompson, who was found strangled Feb. 8 at their Lawndale neighborhood home, Cook County prosecutors said.

An autopsy found she had water in her lungs, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Coelho said in court, which “indicated it was a brutal way to die.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide by strangulation while her face was underwater.

Thompson was last seen alive leaving a home with Redmond, prosecutors said.

At their apartment in the 1500 block of South Kolin, the couple argued over another woman and Redmond began packing a bag with Thompson’s possessions, prosecutors said. Thompson went to take a bath, and Redmond followed her, demanding that she leave.

Prosecutors said Redmond then choked her until she passed out and threw her across the bathroom.

Officers responded to the apartment about 11:45 a.m. and found Thompson with her head submerged in the bathtub and blood in the water, according to Chicago Police records. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also reported signs of a struggle inside the apartment and said Redmond gave conflicting statements.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Redmond admitted to choking Thompson until she passed out, prosecutors said.

Redmond was denied bail and scheduled to return to court Feb. 22.